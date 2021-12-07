How Ravichandran Ashwin's stunning act helped Ajaz Patel is getting a verified blue tick on his Twitter handle

Besides the bag full of memories of coming back to his birthplace, and etching his name in history with a performance of a lifetime, young New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel left India with one other things. Courtesy of veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who made a hilarious request to Twitter Verified soon after Ajaz's historic ten-wicket haul, the spinner go a verified blue tick on his social media handle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajaz picked ten wickets during the first innings of the second Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium last wicket to join the likes of Anil Kumble and Jim Laker in becoming the third bowler in Test history to achieve the massive feat.

Soon after the historic feat, Ashwin had taken to Twitter to post, "Dear @verified, a ten wicket bag in an innings definitely deserves to be verified here! Face with tears of joy @AjazP."

ALSO READ: 'This is why he is such a successful captain': Ex-Pakistan skipper praises Kohli for Rahane statement after NZ series

And a space of seven hours, '@AjazP' had the verified blue tick beside his username.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajaz picked four more wickets in the second innings to finish with yet another history scripting figures of 14 for 225, which is now the best bowling figures in a Test against India and the best by a New Zealand bowler in Asia. With his wicket tally in the Mumbai Test, Ajaz fell just one wicket short of surpassing Richard Hadlee’s 15 in Brisbane in 1985, which remains the best bowling figure by a New Zealand bowler.

"Been a very special outing, dream to play at Wankhede and to be able to come here and do something like that is very special," said Ajaz in conversation with Ashwin in a video uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajaz also recalled the time he used to play in the maidans of Mumbai, although he admitted that there was more structure to his development on moving to New Zealand.

"Early on India it was about playing cricket in maidan just because you enjoy it with a rubber ball or a heavy tennis ball. In New Zealand there was a little more structure added to it. Indians are cricket mad so in our family we still played in the backyard every hour," said Ajaz.