R Ashwin, India’s second highest wicket-taker announces international retirement

New Delhi: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, India’s second highest Test wicket-taker and the team’s major match-winner at home for over a decade, announced his retirement from international cricket in Brisbane on Wednesday. India's Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. (PTI)

The 38-year-old made a brief statement ahead of skipper Rohit Sharma’s media conference after the rain-hit third Test ended in a draw.

Describing the decision as an emotional moment, Ashwin said: “This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level. I feel there’s a little bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I’d like to express that, showcase that in club-level cricket.”

Ashwin, India’s go-to bowler at home, had struggled during the 0-3 rout against New Zealand and then got to play only one of the three Tests in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Omitted for the first Test at Perth, which India won, he was included for the pink-ball game in Adelaide, where he returned 1/53 as the visitors lost the match in three days.

A truly modern spinner, Ashwin carved his own way in an era where the white-ball game has dominated. Having made his mark in the Indian Premier League, he quickly rose to the India ranks and was a member of the victorious 2011 ODI World Cup side under MS Dhoni.

Ashwin took 537 wickets, only behind Anil Kumble’s 619 scalps, at an average of 24, from his 106 Tests.

Rohit Sharma, speaker after Ashwin’s announcement praised the bowler for his contributions to the Indian team’s performances over the years and said, without giving much details, that conversations with the team management over the direction it planned to take also influenced the decision.

India picked young off-spinner Washington Sundar for the Perth Test and went with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in Brisbane. And there is no guarantee he will get to play the last two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

“Some decisions are very personal and we shouldn’t raise questions. Ashwin is allowed to make the decision and we as teammates are backing his thought process. He was very very sure of this decision,” Rohit said.

“I heard this when I came to Perth. This was on his mind since then. He understands what the team is thinking, what kind of combinations the team is thinking. This was a chat we had and I somehow convinced him to stay for the pink-ball Test. And then he felt that if he wasn’t needed, he will retire.

“He is one of the true match-winners that India has ever seen. His record speaks for itself.”

Ashwin will leave the squad and return home on Thursday.