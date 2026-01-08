R Ashwin marvels at Vaibhav Suryavanshi, asks if he’ll raise the bar further: ‘Can't explain in words what kid is doing’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the cricketing world by storm at just 14, quickly emerging as a familiar name on the circuit. His rise hasn’t been built on hype alone, with consistent performances across junior and domestic cricket underlining his promise. After announcing himself on the big stage in last season’s IPL, Suryavanshi has continued to strengthen his reputation as one of the brightest young talents to watch. He has set a new benchmark for batters in Under-19 cricket, producing explosive innings time and again across varied conditions in England, Australia and South Africa. Wherever he has played, the impact has been immediate and decisive, with little sign of any slowdown. His ability to clear the ropes with ease at such a tender age has marked him out as a rare talent. With the next Under-19 World Cup and another IPL season with Rajasthan Royals on the horizon, expectations around him continue to soar. Ravichandran Ashwin left searching for words over Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s talent. (X Image/@BCCI)

On his first assignment as Under-19 skipper, Vaibhav smashed a brilliant 63-ball century in the final match of the Youth ODI series against South Africa. The swashbuckling opener once again ripped apart the Proteas bowling attack with his audacious shots all over the park as his 127-run knock was laced with 10 sixes and nine fours.

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin captured the growing excitement around teenage prodigy Suryavanshi with a telling post on social media. Responding to the 14-year-old’s remarkable run of scores in domestic and Under-19 cricket, the former India spinner pointed to the consistency and impact of his performances, underlining just how extraordinary the youngster’s recent run has been.

"171(95), 50(26), 190(84), 68(24), 108*(61), 46(25) & 127(74) today. These are just some of Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s scores in the last 30 days across domestic & U19 cricket. Enna thambi, indha adi podhuma, illa innum konjam venuma? Translation ( what’s all this brother? Is this sample enough or are you going to raise the bar further) You can't explain in words what this kid is doing at 14," Ashwin wrote on X.