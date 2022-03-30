Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
R Ashwin moves to second behind Ravindra Jadeja on all-rounders' Test rankings

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are now the highest ranked Test all-rounders in the world after the former overtook West Indies' Jason Holder in second place. 
Ashwin and Jadeja are now the top two ranked Test all-rounders(ANI)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 06:43 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin moved up to second on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings for Test all-rounders. This makes him and Ravindra Jadeja the highest ranked Test all-rounders, with West Indies' Jason Holder moving down to third.  

Jadeja had earlier ended Holder's reign at the top of the all-rounders' rankings. The former West Indies captain had risen to the top of the standings in February 2021. Ashwin, meanwhile, had moved to third on the standings. 

While Kyle Mayers's brilliance in Grenada during West Indies' recently concluded three-Test series against England has helped him leap a staggering 29 spots to No. 11.

India captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli moved down a rung each to be placed 8th and 10th, respectively, in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.

Rohit, who continued to remain the top-ranked Indian in the batters' chart, moved down a place to 8th. He has 754 points, while Kohli, who has 742 rating points moved to the 10th position.

Ashwin and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to hold on to their second and fourth positions, respectively, in the bowlers' chart.

In the ODI rankings, Kohli remained static on second while Rohit climbed up a place to fourth. Bumrah, who is the only Indian in the top 10 among bowlers, remained at the sixth spot.

