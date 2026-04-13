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R Ashwin shuts down Jasprit Bumrah criticism, explains why MI spearhead’s wicketless run isn’t hurting team

Even though Jasprit Bumrah has been wicketless, he has been MI's best bowler this season. Against RCB, he had the best economy among MI bowlers.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 07:39 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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R Ashwin backed Jasprit Bumrah, pointing out that his lack of wickets lately should not be a cause for concern. Bumrah once again went wicketless as Mumbai Indians crashed to an 18-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday. Chasing a target of 241 runs, MI were restricted to 222/5 in 20 overs despite an unbeaten 31-ball 71* by Sherfane Rutherford. Now, Bumrah also hasn't taken a wicket in his last five IPL matches, which goes back to the second Qualifier last year.

Jasprit Bumrah's wicketless run has seen him bowl 122 balls.(PTI)

His wicketless run has seen him bowl 122 balls. Even though Bumrah has been wicketless, he has been MI's best bowler this season. Against RCB, he had the best economy among MI bowlers.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri goes bonkers after Hardik Pandya hits boundary towards ‘Ravi Shastri stand’ at Wankhede: ‘Aim higher’

"The lack of wickets narrative for Bumrah can hamper the teams cause! Him nailing yorkers and choking the opposition for every single run is even more important than him looking to get wickets, especially in venues like the Wankhede", wrote Bumrah.

"When you can’t bowl overs on the trot, your wicket taking ability depends on your partners who hand the over to you.

Against RCB, MI leaked 71 runs in the powerplay and 53 at the death. They have the second-worst death-bowling record this season. In his last five IPL innings, Bumrah has registered figures of 0/35 (4), 0/32 (3), 0/21 (4), 0/35 (4), 0/40 (4).

 
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