R Ashwin urges CSK to use Sarfaraz Khan's 'purple patch' after Vijay Hazare blitz: 'Slot him into playing XII surely?'

Sarfaraz Khan was in sensational form on Wednesday as Mumbai defeated Goa by 87 runs in their Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture in Jaipur. Batting at no. 4, Sarfaraz smacked 157 runs off 75 balls, packed with nine fours and 14 sixes. The knock justified Chennai Super Kings' decision to purchase him for his base price of ₹75 Lakh during the IPL 2026 auction. Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot.(PTI)

Such was the impact of his knock vs Goa that former India cricketer R Ashwin took to X to point out his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy too, urging CSK to include him in the playing XI or as an Impact Player. Ashwin pointed out that the 28-year-old could be a huge asset for CSK in the upcoming season, due to his form with the bat.

He tweeted, “100*(47), 52(40), 64(25), 73(22) in the SMAT. That form’s transitioned seamlessly into the Hazare with scores of 55(49) followed by a blistering 157(75) today with 14 sixes. It's particularly impressive how he murders spin in the middle overs with his sweeps and slog sweeps. 'Avan kadhava thattala, idichi odachitu irukaan.' ( He is not knocking on the door, he is breaking it open ) CSK should look at riding his purple patch by slotting him into the Playing XII surely? A genuine problem of plenty with the bat for the men in yellove this season! Can't wait for IPL 2026!”

At the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier in 2025, Sarfaraz hammered 329 runs in seven fixtures, at a strike rate of 203.08 and 65.80 average. It was after his SMAT display that CSK purchased him in the IPL 2026 auction.

Chennai boast a strong batting unit ahead of IPL 2026. The franchise traded in Sanju Samson last year, giving Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange. The franchise also has Ruturaj Gaikwad, India U19 opener Ayush Mhatre, South African Dewald Brevis and all-rounder Shivam Dube.