Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Proud' Radha Yadav banks on WBBL success to change Team India's fortune at upcoming World Cup
cricket

'Proud' Radha Yadav banks on WBBL success to change Team India's fortune at upcoming World Cup

Radha Yadav shares secret behind stunning catches and experience of sharing dressing room with superstars
File photo of India women cricketer Radha Yadav((Twitter/ICC))
Published on Nov 03, 2021 09:26 AM IST
By Shivansh Gupta, New Delhi

In the ongoing Women's Big Bash League in Australia, the Indian internationals have continuously made the headlines. Be it a magnificent innings or a spectacular piece of fielding, the national team players have carved a special place for themselves in the tournament. One of them, of course, is youngster Radha Yadav, who has left everyone in awe with her catching.

While turning for the Sydney Sixers, the 21-year-old has already taken two spectacular catches. Moreover, her left-arm spin has proved to be handy. When asked, by the Hindustan Times during a media interaction organised by Sony Sports, about how the WBBL is helping the Indian players raise their fielding standard and how they prepare for it, she said:

"The batters are here world-class. So, we have to be at our best while fielding because their shots can be very hard to stop. You have to prepare yourself in advance and try and anticipate the direction from which the ball will come at you. When you play a lot of international teams, you learn that. I am happy that Shifu (Shafali Verma) and Richa [Ghosh] pulled out such run-outs."

RELATED STORIES

Moreover, Radha is one of the eight Indian players participating in the current edition of the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades), Deepti Sharma (Sydney Thunders) Smriti Mandhana (Sydney Thunders), Shafali Verma (Sydney Sixers), Jemimah Rodrigues (Melbourne Renegades), Richa Ghosh (Hobart Hurricanes), and Poonam Yadav (Brisbane Heat) being the others. 

While commenting on her compatriots' success in the tournament, she said that the experience will help the Indian team at the upcoming World Cup, which is slated to take place in New Zealand between February and March next year.

“It is great that our players have come (to the competition) and put up great shows. It makes me proud. I hope we could continue performing like this and try to win the World Cup (early next year).” 

“A lot of world-class players are playing at the WBBL, so that will help us a lot,” she added. 

(Radha Yadav will next be in action against the Hobart Hurricanes on November 3. All WBBL matches are aired LIVE on Sony Six channels) 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
radha yadav
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Afghanistan no pushovers. They have better bowling than Sri Lanka, Bangladesh’

PAK openers Babar-Rizwan surpass Rohit-Dhawan to achieve momentous T20I feat   

T20 World Cup: India face an Afghan spin test

Not just batters, spinners yet to turn up for India
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP