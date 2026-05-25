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Rahane defends KKR's decision to play Varun Chakaravarthy with three fractures: ‘Physios felt injury won’t increase'

Ajinkya Rahane defended KKR's decision to play Varun Chakaravarthy despite injury concerns.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 04:08 pm IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane defended the decision to play Varun Chakaravarthy through injury concerns in IPL 2026, saying the call was made after discussions between the franchise physios, BCCI’s NCA physios and the Indian team’s medical staff.

Varun Chakaravarthy in action.(REUTERS)

Varun had broken his left toe after a straight hit from Ishan Kishan struck his boot during KKR’s match in Hyderabad on May 3. It was reportedly his third fracture of the season, after two earlier finger fractures, making his continued participation a major talking point around KKR’s injury-risk management.

Rahane says physios cleared Varun’s participation

Ajinkya Rahane said he stayed away from the medical side of the decision and trusted the injury-risk assessment made by the specialists around the player.

“See, our team's physios and the physios of BCCI NCA and the Indian team, there was a discussion among them. I don't get involved in that at all. That's their department. My department is how's the player's mindset, does the player want to play or not, how big is the risk,” Rahane said. “Yes, it's important to consider the health factor, to stay fit. Your injuries shouldn't increase. Yes, we think about that. But the physios felt that his injuries won't increase.”

The issue had a wider edge because Varun Chakaravarthy is not just a KKR player. He remains an important figure in India’s white-ball plans, and any injury management around him naturally enters a club-versus-country discussion. Rahane’s answer, therefore, was not only about defending one selection call. It was also an attempt to underline that KKR had not acted in isolation.

Rahane also addressed questions around pressure on him during KKR’s poor season. The 2024 champions never found the rhythm expected of them and struggled with injuries, form and missed moments across the league stage.

 
Varun Chakaravarthy ajinkya rahane kolkata knight riders
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Home / Cricket News / Rahane defends KKR's decision to play Varun Chakaravarthy with three fractures: ‘Physios felt injury won’t increase'
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