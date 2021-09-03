'Rahane has almost got a signal, which says 'we're not too sure about you',': Experts discuss Jadeja's batting promotion

Ravindra Jadeja's promotion in India's batting order, which saw him bat ahead of vice-captain of the team, Ajinkya Rahane, at No. 5 during Day 1 of the Oval Test against England on Friday, sparked a debate. Jadeja's batting graph has witnessed an upward curve in the last three years, and most of his impactful scores lately have come while batting with the lower order. Hence, India perhaps thought this could be an opportune time to send Jadeja up the order.

India's tactic did not work as Jadeja was snared by Chris Woakes after lunch, but it did raise multiple points with several former cricketers weighing in on India's decision to send the all-rounder at No. 5, let alone in a Test match in England. Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels it could have been a tactical move from India, to go ahead with the right-hand, left-hand combination, and the fact that Jadeja is a pretty damn good batsman.

"I don't know the reason. I heard the debate over whether Ajinkya went to the loo. But Jadeja was ready, so he must have been told. So it was more a tactical move," Hussain told Sony Sports during Lunch on Day 1. "They must have wanted a left-hander in. He is a very fine player. He has got 3 triple hundreds in first-class cricket. The balance of the side still looks a little wonky in England."

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, on the other hand, reckons Jadeja's promotion could do with Ajinkya Rahane being on a possible loo break. In that case, as to why Rishabh Pant wasn't sent ahead, Gavaskar feels the wicketkeeper batsman's twin failures at Headingley could have had a role to play in the same.

"Ajinkya Rahane came in and sat and put on his gloves. He may have been on a toilet break. Maybe they didn't want to send Pant. Maybe he has been demoted down the order. Jadeja has batted longer in this series than Pant," Gavaskar said on the Sony Sports Network.

Meanwhile, former India batsman Ajay Jadeja raised a big point, stating that Jadeja being sent ahead of Rahane could be an indication that the team management has begun losing faith in its vice-captain. Rahane has been going through a lean patch and although he scored a half-century at Lord's, the overall numbers have been a pale shadow of his once dominating self in overseas conditions.

"I am just thinking what Ajinkya Rahane is going through. One of your best batsmen, vice-captain of the side. Even before he has walked in, it's like Rahane has almost got a signal, saying 'we're not too sure about you'," Jadeja said on the Sony Sports Network.

"It could be the left-hander combination but I am just thinking in terms of someone who is uncertain with not a lot of runs. Before you walk in, you have got Ravindra walking ahead of you and there will be some time, whenever he walks in he is going to be thinking about it."