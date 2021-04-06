Home / Cricket / Rahul Dravid invited to speak at MIT sports analytics conference
cricket

Rahul Dravid invited to speak at MIT sports analytics conference

At this virtual conference, Rahul Dravid will also be joined by other renowned cricketers such as Gary Kirsten and Isa Guha.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Former India captain Rahul Dravid(Twitter)

India's legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid has been invited to speak at an MIT sports analytics conference, which for the first time is hosting a panel discussion on cricket.

The theme of this conference on April 8 and 9 is “Show Me the Data,” according to a press release on Monday.

At this virtual conference, Dravid will also be joined by other renowned cricketers such as Gary Kirsten and Isa Guha.

Kirsten was the coach of the 2011 World Cup winning Indian team. Isa Guha played for England and is now a popular commentator.

Alok R Singh, director at Dell Technologies, will moderate this panel discussion on “Howzdata: How Analytics is Revolutionising Cricket.”

He has been actively involved in developing youth cricket in the US.

This high-profile discussion on the role of analytics in cricket is expected to offer several insights into modern-day cricket and its popular leagues like Indian Premier League (IPL), the media release said.

The other sessions on major sports in the US like basketball, football, baseball will also offer learning for cricket to use analytics and technology. Especially how data and in-game technology are advancing their leagues like NFL, MLB, NBA and popularising them in other parts of the world, the statement said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'No, I'm not batting': Ponting on when Shaw refused to bat in DC nets

'Hardik and I are just reaping the fruits of his efforts'

IPL 2021: Will RCB's gamble on Maxwell and Jamieson work?

Maha govt paves way for IPL; allows teams to practice post 8 pm at Wankhede
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul dravid
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP