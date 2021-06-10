Rahul Dravid left the cab to talk to me: Ex-Pakistan pacer Yasir Arafat remembers India legend's gesture

There have been several stories regarding the bonding between India and Pakistan players in the past despite tensions between the nations. Often, we hear stories of cricketers making heart-warming gestures towards each other when they are not competing on the field. Former Pakistan pacer Yasir Arafat also narrated one such instance about former India skipper Rahul Dravid.

Arafat remembered an instance when Dravid was present at the same venue where Arafat was playing cricket in England's T20 Blast competition in 2014. Arafat said he spotted Dravid in London, where he came to ring the bell at Lord’s for the second Test between India and England. Arafat called out Dravid’s name while the former India batsman was boarding a taxi.

ALSO READ | 'Amazing how they now seem offensive': Vaughan slams 'utterly ridiculous' witch-hunt for old social media posts

"Rahul Dravid had come to Lord's to do commentary for a match. After the game, he was leaving the stadium. He hailed a taxi and was going to sit in the car when I shouted 'Rahul Bhai' from a distance. He heard my voice and asked the driver to go; he left the cab to talk to me," Arafat said on the Sports Yaari YouTube channel.

"I have not played much cricket for Pakistan. Still, Rahul spoke to me for 10-15 minutes. He asked me about my cricket and my family. I felt really good."

Arafat also said that taking Dravid’s wicket to open his account in Test cricket is the ‘most prized one’ of his career.

"Taking Rahul Dravid's wicket to open my account in Test cricket was a big achievement for me. I can say Rahul Dravid's wicket is the most prized one of my career," Yasir Arafat concluded.

39-year-old Arafat played 3 Tests, 11 ODIs, and 13 T20 internationals in his career for Pakistan. He, however, has been a regular in county cricket and has turned out for sides like Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, and Somerset.