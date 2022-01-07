Dravid provides update on Virat Kohli's injury after 2nd Test defeat; 'He has had opportunity to run around little bit'

Virat Kohli was ruled out of the second Test with a back spasm, as India conceded a seven-wicket defeat in Johannesburg. The KL Rahul-led team produced a good fight but a below-par performance on the final two days of the game cost India the match, as the series is now level at 1-1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid addressed a virtual press conference after the game and provided an update on Virat Kohli's fitness. Dravid said that he was hopeful of Kohli's participation in the third and final Test of the series, which is scheduled to be played in Cape Town from January 11-15.

"Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts, he should be fine. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit. Hopefully with a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go. Everything I am hearing and just having a chat with him, he should be good to go in four days time," said Dravid during a virtual press conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about his take on India's batting performance in the series so far, Dravid said: "It has been challenging wickets for both the teams, South Africa's fourth innings was probably their best with the bat. Yes, as a batting unit we can look to seize a few key moments and when we get partnerships, we can look to make them longer. It was challenging in the first innings but we could have gotten 55-60 runs more which could have made a huge difference."

"Certainly, we would like to bat a little better. Maybe the guys who got starts could have converted them into 100s. That was the difference in the first game, we had Rahul scoring century for us and we ended up on the winning side. Dean Elgar scored 96 in this Test and South Africa ended up on the winning side," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dean Elgar played a captain's knock scoring an unbeaten 96 to take the hosts to a 7-wicket win. After the rain interruption, the play finally started on the penultimate day of the Test match where South Africa resumed the day with an overnight score of 118/2. Elgar and Bavuma comfortably took South Africa home with the captain fittingly scoring the winning runs as the hosts levelled the 3-match Test series 1-1.