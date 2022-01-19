‘Dravid remains composed, Kohli is aggressive’: Ex-PAK opener points ‘compatibility issue’ behind Virat's decision

Virat Kohli shocked the world when he announced to step down from Test captaincy via a post on social media. In a long emotional post, the 33-year-old expressed his gratitude towards BCCI, the former coach Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni, bringing an end to a glorious seven-year-old chapter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the announcement several opinions have been formed on what could be the possible reason behind Kohli's decision. While few pointed that the star batter was unhappy before leaving for South Africa, former Pakistan player Salman Butt has come up with a unique observation.

As per Butt, Kohli and current India coach Rahul Dravid have contrasting personalities, which could have led to the decision. The former cricketer also mentioned that the previous relation between Kohli and Shastri was a hit because of similar mindset.

Also Read | ‘If he's your no.1 player in all formats, what is the problem?’: Azharuddin names his pick for India's next Test captain

"There could have been a compatibility issue. Rahul Dravid remains composed most of the time, whereas Kohli is an aggressive campaigner. On the other hand, Kohli's partnership with Ravi Shastri proved to be a hit because of their similar personalities," said Butt in a live session on his YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Butt also noted that Kohli was fans' favourite, and the response he received after announcing his decision is a testament of it.

"Everyone from Sourav Ganguly to his teammates had good things to say about Kohli. This means that he was fantastic at his job, which is why they have already started missing him," the ex-Pakistan player further added.

Also Read | 'It was as if they were waiting for Virat to quit': Rashid Latif stunned by Rohit, Rahul's reaction to Kohli resigning

Kohli announced his decision to step down as the Test captain a day after India tasted defeat in the third and final Test against South Africa and lost the series 2-1.

The 33-year-old had earlier announced that the T20 World Cup, which was a forgettable outing for him and his unit, would be his final stint as a leader in the shorter format of the game. A few weeks after leaving T20 captaincy of both India and franchise Kohli was sacked as ODI skipper before the team departed for South Africa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON