Rahul Dravid set for second stint as India coach for New Zealand series: Report

After coaching a second-string Indian unit in the limited-over series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, Rahul Dravid is likely to be seen performing the same role in the upcoming home matches against New Zealand.

As per a report in The Indian Express, BCCI is likely to approach the former India skipper as the search for a new coach after Ravi Shastri's departure may take a little longer than expected.

The report also mentioned that a few Australian have expressed their desire to take up the role but as thing stands BCCI is currently looking to replace Shastri with an Indian.

Meanwhile, it has also been learnt that the cricket board had approached Dravid for a full-time position as the head coach, however, the 42-year-old declined the opportunity due to too much of traveling involved.

The BCCI is yet to put out an official advertisement for the position but are in search of an ideal candidate.

“We wanted the candidate whom we feel is best suited for the job to agree first (to apply for the job),” a BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report.

“We don’t want a situation where we get applications but no one is seen as ideal. It will be embarrassing for the board and for the candidates too. So it’s better to find a suitable candidate first, till then Dravid can be interim coach,” the official added.

Dravid traveled with a second-string Indian unit to Sri Lanka for a white-ball series while the main batch were engaged in the World Test Championship and a Test series in England.

India are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is against New Zealand, which is slated to begin shortly after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

