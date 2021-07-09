'Rahul Dravid shouldn't push to become full-time India head coach': Wasim Jaffer shares 'unpopular opinion'

Wasim Jaffer seems to have a different take on the same topic than anybody else. At a time when many former cricketers and experts are treating India’s upcoming limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka as a stepping stone for Rahul Dravid to take over as the full-time head coach of Team India, Jaffer is of the opinion that Dravid should not push for the same.

Jaffer said Dravid should continue to nurture young talents and build India’s bench strength as the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

"He is going as a coach of this Indian team to Sri Lanka. I'm sure those youngsters will benefit a lot. I personally feel that he shouldn't push to become the coach of the national team. I feel that he needs to work with these India u-19 players and India A players at the NCA. I think the international players who play in the Indian team are a finished product," Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

Dravid was named as the coach of the Shikhar Dhawan-led young Indian side for the white-ball series in Sri Lanka as regular captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri are currently in England preparing for the five-match Test series.

BCCI, for the first time, decided to prepare two Indian sides that will play simultaneously in Sri Lanka and England.

Jaffer said Dravid’s guidance can be of more use for the youngsters rising through ranks. The former opener said the ones who play for India now are more or less finished products while Dravid is needed to guide the budding players more.

"But Rahul Dravid's mentorship and guidance are more needed at the u-19 and India A level. His guidance is crucial for them to achieve the next level. So I think he needs to stay at the NCA for a longer period of time for our bench strength so that it keeps growing stronger," Jaffer added.

Dravid was the coach of the Indian A and India U19 sides before taking over as the head of the NCA.

"The amount of good players that are coming, the credit definitely goes to the BCCI, the way they have developed the infrastructure and pathway. India now has a strong supply line. Even more credit goes to Rahul Dravid, the way he is working as head coach at the NCA and the way he guiding u-19 players, India A and fringe players. There can't be a better role model or better mentor than Rahul Dravid," Jaffer said.

India will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka. All the matches will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.