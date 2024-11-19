Rahul Dravid's sharp 'Shubman Gill' response on whether India will miss Pujara in AUS Tests: ‘Got 91 to set Gabba…’

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is just around the corner, and the question that is being asked by every cricket fan is whether the Indian team would miss the services of someone like Rahul Dravid or Cheteshwar Pujara in the upcoming series? Dravid and Pujara made careers out of tiring out the opposition bowlers. Just ask Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc on how Pujara kept taking body blows during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 series, ensuring India walk away with gritty series wins. Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill during a Test match. (BCCI Twitter)

Former India captain and previous coach, Rahul Dravid, has now weighed in, on whether Rohit Sharma and co, would miss services of someone like himself or Pujara. The current batting lineup, is already under a lot of criticism, after having succumbed against spin in the series against New Zealand, which India lost 0-3 at home.

Dravid, who is known his iconic Test knocks in Adelaide in 2003-04, believes that India would not miss someone like himself or Pujara as they have Shubman Gill in the ranks. The former India captain also reminded everyone how his knock of 91 against Australia in Gabba during the 2020-21 tour is often forgotten by many.

India batters are being called out for not finding out ways to grind it out in the middle, and several members of the squad, are in the eye of the storm for gifting their wickets, under testing conditions.

"Well, they've got Shubman Gill, who is a terrific player. He's had some great success in Australia the last time. Everyone talks about Rishabh's 80 [89] and rightly so, but I think Shubman got 91 to set the game up on that fifth morning," Rahul Dravid told ESPNcricinfo.

"So no, he's a fine, fine player, he's a great kid, and he's learning. Bats differently, slightly, to me and Pujara, but still a very, very good player," he added.

However, it is also important to state that India will be without the services of Shubman Gill as he got injured during the match simulation against India A in Perth. The visitors would also be without skipper Rohit Sharma as he along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

'Need to have two from top four' to have great series

Dravid, who scored 1166 runs in 16 Tests in Australia, also gave blueprint on how to win Down Under, saying two out of the top-four guys need to have a great series.

"Runs on the top will be important. Now whether it comes from one, two or three or four, it doesn't really matter. You're going to need one of that top four or two of the top four to have a great series," said Dravid.

"That really helps in Australia. With the Kookaburra ball and those conditions, if you can get through that initial period and have your top four soak in a lot of that period, it really allows your lower order to be able to control and dominate those games," he added.

Speaking of Cheteshwar Pujara, there is a lot of talk around the batter not being named in the squad for the five-match Test series against Australia.

During the 2018-19 series Down Under, which India won, Pujara scored 521 runs in 4 matches while in the 2020-21 series, the right-handed batter registered 271 runs in as many games.