‘Rahul needs no audition’: Ajit Agarkar on Dravid’s role as Team India’s head coach

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar has heaped praise on Rahul Dravid, stating the ex india captain doesn’t need an audition to qualify as Team India’s head coach.

A fresh-faced Team India began its Sri Lanka tour on Sunday with the first ODI against the hosts at the R Premadasa Stadium. Since the regular players are touring England for a 5-match Test series, Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the captain of the team playing against Sri Lanka and former captain Rahul Dravid is the head coach. (IND vs SL 1st ODI LIVE)

As current coach Ravi Shastri’s tenure will end after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in UAE later this year, people have already begun speculating the chances of Dravid replacing him.

ALSO READ | ‘A result of a lot of hard work’: Coach Dravid welcomes Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan to the Indian ODI team - WATCH

Meanwhile, Agarkar recalled how Dravid guided the Prithvi Shaw-led India Under-19 Team to World Cup victory in 2018. While speaking on Sony Liv's pre-match show, the former Indian cricketer said,

“I think Rahul needs no audition. Ravi Shastri has not been doing anything wrong except that loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Under-19 team has benefited, other coaches at the NCA and state associations have also helped him.”

A majority of youngsters in the current Indian squad have been groomed by Dravid. The former Indian skipper has been credited for the massive bench strength that India boasts today.