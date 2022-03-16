'What's the point of taking pressure': 28-year-old Indian all-rounder not concerned over 9 crore IPL price tag

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League begins on March 26, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The upcoming edition of the tournament sees an addition of two new franchises to the IPL roster; Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Both sides built their respective squads in the mega auction of the tournament, roping in star international and Indian players to their roster.

Among other high-profile signings for Gujarat Titans was all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who was bought for INR 9 crore in the auction. However, Tewatia is not concerned with the price tag.

"My point of view is that, what is the point of taking pressure about these things? The team is showing belief in you and that is why they are ready to spend that kind of money on you. I don’t feel the pressure and it is just a case of trying to repay their faith. I just want to fulfill the role for which I was taken in the team and just work hard," Tewatia said in a media interaction, as quoted by the New Indian Express.

Tewatia further said that he would need to shoulder a lot of responsibility when he comes out to bat during the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Gujarat Titans start their IPL campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at the Wankhede stadium.

".. the role of an all-rounder is important and it is there in every team, the one who bat at 6-7-8 their role is very important, that they have less time and more opportunity to make an impact. It is an important role and we can put the team in a good position," Tewatia said.

"If we bat first, we try to finish well and if we are chasing, we will try and see how we can get over the finish line, and we will prepare accordingly," he elaborated.

Tewatia, whose favourite cricketer is former India swashbuckling all-rounder Yuvraj Singh; also said he was very keen to fulfill the "unfinished business" which was to win the coveted IPL Trophy.