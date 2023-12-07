Rain prevents play before lunch on Day 2 of the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand

A total of 15 wickets fell on Day 1, giving Bangladesh a 117-run lead and control of the match as it bids for a first ever test cricket series win over New Zealand.

After skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat, Bangladesh was bowled out for 172 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring on 35.

That dismissal made Mushfiqur the first Bangladeshi batter to be given out for handling the ball and obstructing the field.

Bangladesh's spinners then helped the home team hit back strongly, reducing New Zealand to 55-5. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan led the attack with 3-17 and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, fresh from his 10-184 in the first test, took 2-29.

Bangladesh leads the two-match series after a 150-run victory in the first Test.