Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Rain washes out 1st day of WTC final between India and NZ
cricket

Rain washes out 1st day of WTC final between India and NZ

Umpires called off the day’s play at 2:45 p.m. local time at the Rose Bowl on England’s south coast as persistent rain provided little respite.
AP | , Southampton, England
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Groundsmen clear water of the covers protecting the pitch after the rain-delayed start of the first day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.(AP)

Heavy rain in Southampton washed out the opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand on Friday. Umpires called off the day’s play at 2:45 p.m. local time at the Rose Bowl on England’s south coast as persistent rain provided little respite.

An extra reserve day is available if needed with an extra half-hour of play to be added over the next four days. However, the forecast is for more rain on Saturday. If the outcome is a draw, the trophy will be shared.

India has already named spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in a five-man bowling attack while the inclement weather might encourage New Zealand to go for an all-out seam attack.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has called the inaugural final “a really exciting occasion” and “incredible.”

Williamson’s counterpart Virat Kohli believes the one-off final “is not going to reflect anything for people who really understand the game.”

“For me, this is another test match that has to be played,” Kohli said on the eve of the final. “For us as a team, we have been on a quest for excellence for a while now and we will continue to be on that path regardless of what happens in this game.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world test championship india vs new zealand
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP