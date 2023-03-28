Rain washes out 2nd ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP |
Mar 28, 2023 01:48 PM IST

Heavy rain fell throughout the day and by the scheduled start of 2 p.m. local time, the covers were on and large pools of water already had formed in the outfield.

The second one-day cricket international between New Zealand and Sri Lanka was abandoned Tuesday because of rain. Heavy rain fell throughout the day and by the scheduled start of 2 p.m. local time, the covers were on and large pools of water already had formed in the outfield.

The latest a match could start was 7:02 p.m. but it already was clear that with rain still falling a large puddles in some parts of Hagley Oval, no play would be possible.(Getty Images)

Umpires made the decision to abandon the match after a ground inspection at 4:25 p.m. local time. The latest a match could start was 7:02 p.m. but it already was clear that with rain still falling a large puddles in some parts of Hagley Oval, no play would be possible.

New Zealand leads the three-match series after winning the first match at Eden Park on Saturday by 198 runs. The third match is at Hamilton's Seddon Park on Friday.

