Rain washes out 4th day of WTC final between India and New Zealand

Persistent rain continued to disrupt the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand as the fourth day's play was washed out on Monday.

Umpires called off the day's play at 1300 local time as rain continued to fall at the Rose Bowl.

New Zealand was somewhat comfortably placed at 101-2 after fast bowler Kyle Jamieson’s 5-31 dismissed India for 217 in the first innings on the third day of the rain-affected inaugural WTC final.

The first day was completely washed out while only 64.4 overs could be bowled on the second day.

India’s middle order was rattled by an all-out New Zealand pace attack on Sunday before Devon Conway (54) and Tom Latham (30) provided a solid opening stand of 70 runs.

There is the provision of a reserve day and there's a much better forecast over the remaining two days. If the outcome is a draw, the trophy will be shared.