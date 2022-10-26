Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Rain washes out New Zealand vs Afghanistan at T20 World Cup

Rain washes out New Zealand vs Afghanistan at T20 World Cup

cricket
Published on Oct 26, 2022 05:09 PM IST

The no-result at the Melbourne Cricket Ground left last year's runners-up New Zealand top of Group 1 on three points, the Black Caps having beaten champions and hosts Australia in their Super 12 opener last Saturday.

A security official stays in rain as the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan being abandoned due to rain in Melbourne.(AFP)
Reuters | , Melbourne

New Zealand's Super 12 match against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup was abandoned on Wednesday without a ball bowled due to rain, leaving both teams to share the points. The no-result at the Melbourne Cricket Ground left last year's runners-up New Zealand top of Group 1 on three points, the Black Caps having beaten champions and hosts Australia in their Super 12 opener last Saturday.

Afghanistan, who lost to England in their first match, remain bottom of the group on one point. Third-placed England earlier suffered a shock defeat to Ireland in the first match of the double-header at the MCG, with rain cutting the match short and leaving the English short of their par score calculated by the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Rain could yet influence the standings in Group 1, with a poor weather forecast on Friday in Melbourne where Australia play England after Ireland meet Afghanistan at the MCG.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Wednesday's washout made the Black Caps' first-up thrashing of hosts Australia all the more precious. "I definitely think it helps," he told reporters.

"I think (Ireland's win) also shows there are no easy games right through the tournament either.

"So that's good for cricket. It does make our pool a little bit predictable."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
Topics
t20 world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP