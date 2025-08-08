Rajasthan Royals congratulate 'captain Dhruv Jurel' amid Sanju Samson’s reported request to exit the franchise

Dhruv Jurel’s rapid rise in Indian cricket hit another milestone on Thursday as he was named captain of Central Zone for the season-opening Duleep Trophy, beginning August 28 in Bengaluru. The 23-year-old keeper-batter, who turned heads with his temperament and glove work during India’s 2-2 draw in the Test series against England, will now lead the regional side packed with domestic heavyweights and national contenders. Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel during IPL 2024(ANI)

Jurel’s selection as captain is a mark of the trust he has earned from selectors over the last year. Drafted in as a replacement during the England tour after Rishabh Pant’s injury, Jurel kept wickets in the third and fourth Tests before being picked in the XI for the decider at The Oval, a match India won by six runs. His calm presence behind the stumps played a key role in India's triumph.

On Thursday morning, Rajasthan Royals celebrated their young star’s leadership call-up with a tweet that read: "Ek hoga jo stumps ke peeche se game badal dega (There will be someone who can change the game behind the stumps). A perfectly normal gesture, yet one that quietly caught attention, coming less than 12 hours after an ESPNCricinfo report emerged claiming their current IPL captain, Sanju Samson – also a wicketkeeper – had asked to be released ahead of the 2026 auction.

The Royals have not commented on the report, and the post makes no mention of the Samson situation. Still, the optics are interesting, even if unintentional.

A heavyweight Central Zone side

Meanwhile, Jurel will lead a Central Zone team loaded with talent. Kuldeep Yadav, who warmed the bench throughout the five-Test series in England, is also part of the squad and will form a spin trio alongside Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey and Rajasthan’s Manav Suthar. Dubey is coming off a record-breaking Ranji season with 69 wickets, the most in a single edition of the tournament.

Khaleel Ahmed, fresh from a curtailed county stint with Essex, and Deepak Chahar, who has recovered from his IPL injury, will handle the pace duties. In the batting department, Vidarbha’s Yash Rathod, the top scorer in the previous Ranji season with 960 runs, headlines the lineup. His teammate Danish Malewar, who played a match-winning role in the Ranji final, has also been rewarded.

The side will be coached by Usman Ghani, who oversaw Vidarbha’s successful campaign last season.