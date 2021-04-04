IPL 2021: 'No one can be like MS Dhoni, I would like to be myself,' says Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals' newly-appointed captain Sanju Samson, ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, has revealed that he never envisioned becoming the captain of RR. The wicketkeeper-batsman said he didn't expect to lead the Rajasthan outfit in IPL 2021.

During a recent interview on RR's website, Samson explained that a lot is going on in his mind about the captaincy of the team but going into the season, he would like to keep things simple.

"I am very much looking forward to leading the Royals. Definitely, a lot of different thoughts are going through my mind, but I would like to keep it simple. I am happy to take on this role," he said.

"To be very honest, until last year, I never felt that I may possibly be the leader of the Royals. Our lead owner, Manoj Badale, told me that the franchise wants me to lead the team and asked me to take up this role," the wicketkeeper-batsman added.

Samson has played 107 matches in the IPL, scoring 2582 runs at an average of 27.78 and a strike-rate of 133.74. He has two centuries and 13 fifties to his name.

Samson also added that he does not want to be like MS Dhoni, who was one of the best captains and wicketkeepers during his international cricket days. Reason? Because the Kerala cricketer knows no one can be like Dhoni.

"I don't think anyone can be like MS Dhoni. I would like to be myself. Sanju Samson will be good enough," he said.

Twenty-seven-year-old Samson, however now has two responsibilities to deal with this year. He will be required to not only perform with the bat but also prove himself to be an able leader. He has a mountainous task at hand as he will seek to revive Rajasthan Royals after last year's debacle. The side finished at the bottom of the points table after a promising start.

RR will begin their campaign on April 12 against Kings XI Punjab.

