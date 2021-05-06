'Learnt things I didn't know about me': Riyan Parag shares experience of spending time with 'legend' Kumar Sangakkara

The Indian Premier League (IPL) provides budding cricketers with a great platform to rub shoulders with some of the modern-day greats and numerous legendary cricketers. The learning is immense and the memories are cherishable. Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag's experience at IPL 2021 was no different. The Assamese cricketer praised the franchise’ Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara, saying he learnt a lot from the Sri Lankan legend.

Parag on Wednesday shared a picture of him posing with Sangakkara on his Twitter account and wrote a heartwarming caption that read: “Spent just a few weeks with him, but had sooo much fun and learnt things I didn't know about me! See ya soon @KumarSanga2 you're a LEGEND.”

Nineteen-year-old Parag showed glimpses of his batting talent during IPL 2021. He scored 78 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 144.44 with a best of 25.

Unfortunately, he had to bid the legend goodbye for now as the IPL GC and BCCI unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 due to the Covid-19 crisis in India. RR were fifth in the points table when the event was postponed indefinitely, with three wins and four losses from seven matches.

On Tuesday, sharing a message through a video on RR’s official social media handles, Sangakkara talked about the decision to postpone IPL 2021.

“It has been a good decision by the BCCI, and of course, the governing council of the IPL to postpone the tournament. Hopefully, we will all be back together soon when the tournament does restart. I wish everyone well," said Sangakkara.

In the same video, South African all-rounder Chris Morris said that the decision is disappointing but suspending the tournament is the ‘safest thing to do’ as of now.

“It’s obviously quite upsetting that we have to end it, but unfortunately these things happen. There’s a lot of people going through a lot at the moment, and that is probably the safest thing to do. Let everyone at home or in India focus on beating COVID because that’s the most important thing,” said Morris.

