Rajasthan vs Saurashtra Live Score: Match 96 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

Rajasthan vs Saurashtra Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 96 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 09 Feb 2024 at 09:30 AM

Venue : Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Rajasthan squad -

Abhijeet Tomar, Karan Lamba, Ram Chouhan, Ramnivas Golada, Salman Khan, Sumit Godara, Yash Kothari, Deepak Hooda, Kamlesh Patel, Mahipal Lomror, Manav Suthar, Shubham Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Samarpit Joshi, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kukna Ajay, Rahul Chahar, Sahil Dhiwan, Tanveer Ul-Haq

Saurashtra squad -

Arpit Vasavada, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kevin Jivrajani, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Snell Patel, Aditya Jadeja, Ankur Panwar, Devang Karamta, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Yurajsinh Dodiya

