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Rajat Patidar, caught off guard, makes blunt confession after RCB embarrass and humiliate Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, humiliated the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. 

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 06:49 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Delhi Capitals' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign went from bad to worse on Monday night as the Axar Patel-led side suffered an embarrassing and humiliating defeat at the hands of the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The hosts were bundled out for 75, and the side failed to play out the full quota of 20 overs. At one stage, the score seemed like a football score with Delhi 8/6, but somehow the hosts managed to breach the lowest-ever team score in the IPL (49 by RCB).

Rajat Patidar didn't even get to bat against the Delhi Capitals. (PTI)

The target of 76 was chased down quite comprehensively by RCB, and the team achieved victory in the seventh over of the innings. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on 23 and 34, respectively. After the victory, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar made a candid admission, saying he never expected the wicket in Delhi to be on the spicier side and have something on offer for the pacers.

It is worth noting that the previous match at the venue saw the highest chase in T20 cricket, with the Punjab Kings chasing down 265. However, a game later, total contrast was on offer as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood ran riot.

Also Read: Axar Patel refuses to take defeat seriously after RCB beat Delhi Capitals to a pulp, broadcaster says ‘sorry’

When asked why he removed the duo from the attack, Patidar said that the plan was always to give three overs each to the two seasoned pros.

“We have planned earlier that if we get early wickets, then we'll go three-three overs of each. And let's see how the wicket is behaving and the way afterwards the Suyash and Sheppy bowled, I think the areas. And Suyash also bowled, I think he got a lot of spin, I would say, but I think the way he bowled stump to stump, I think that was really good to see,” said Patidar.

With the win over the Delhi Capitals, RCB consolidated its second-place standing. The team will next take on the Gujarat Titans on Thursday, April 30.

 
indian premier league virat kohli Rajat Patidar
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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