Rajat Patidar fires bold message, leans on Hazlewood & Bhuvneshwar for Qualifier 1 redemption: 'Not here to defend'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar shared his thoughts on the team’s mindset ahead of the high-stakes Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans as the defending champions continue their bid for back-to-back IPL titles. RCB enjoyed an impressive league-stage run, finishing at the top of the points table after winning nine of their 14 matches. Their consistent performances throughout the season ensured a top-two finish and the advantage of two opportunities to qualify for the final.

Rajat Patidar said RCB are in no mood to defend and will be entering the Qualifier 1 with an aggressive mindset.(REUTERS)

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Having ended their long wait for a maiden IPL trophy last year, Bengaluru now faces the difficult task of defending the title. While they dominated large parts of the league stage, the playoffs present a different challenge altogether. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have all handed RCB a defeat this season, proving that every remaining side has the firepower to trouble Patidar’s men in the knockout rounds.

Highlighting the importance of RCB’s bowling attack ahead of the Qualifier 1 clash against GT, Patidar backed his pace unit to make the difference in the powerplay and stressed that the team would continue with its aggressive approach rather than playing safe.

"Our strength is bowling," he said of the prospect of watching Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood up against GT's openers. "The way we bowl in the powerplay, I think that will be very crucial. Everyone in the team knows that we are not here to defend; we are here with the mindset of attacking. We will look for early wickets. That is what we have done so far. Doing the same thing again and again, I think it will make the difference. That is what Bhuvi, Hazlewood and Rasikh (Salam) are doing. We hope that we will continue in the same process," he told reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} RCB went down by 55 runs in their final league-stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a game where their leading pace duo Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/51) and Josh Hazlewood (0/55) endured a tough outing as runs flowed freely. It was a rare off day for the pair, who struggled to contain the opposition attack and went wicketless in an expensive spell. RCB will now be hoping for a strong response from both bowlers when it matters most, as they gear up for the high-pressure clash against Gujarat Titans with a place in the final at stake. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RCB went down by 55 runs in their final league-stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a game where their leading pace duo Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/51) and Josh Hazlewood (0/55) endured a tough outing as runs flowed freely. It was a rare off day for the pair, who struggled to contain the opposition attack and went wicketless in an expensive spell. RCB will now be hoping for a strong response from both bowlers when it matters most, as they gear up for the high-pressure clash against Gujarat Titans with a place in the final at stake. {{/usCountry}}

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The RCB skipper spoke about the team’s approach to knockout cricket and how the focus inside the camp has remained unchanged despite the high stakes and reward on offer.

"Win Qualifier 1 and you go straight through. But honestly, that hasn't really been the conversation in our camp. From the very start of the season, our focus has simply been on winning every game. If we win here, the team will get a good break before the final, which is important, and I think everyone is looking forward to that," he added.

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