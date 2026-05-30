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Rajat Patidar not bothered about India T20I call, focus solely on RCB-GT final showdown in Ahmedabad

Patidar said he lives in the moment and that he isn't thinking about anything else other than winning the final on Sunday.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 07:23 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar lives in his own world and at present nothing is distracting him other than the aim of winning the Indian Premier League for the second successive time.

Rajat Patidar has an monkish air about him.(PTI)

RCB play Gujarat Titans in the 2026 final showdown at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday and on the eve of the match the RCB captain addressed the media. When asked if he was hoping to be selected in the Indian team for the upcoming away T20Is against Ireland and England, Patidar answered in the negative. He didn't beat around the bush and came up with the good, old-fashioned “no”.

Also Read: Has Shubman Gill done enough to earn a T20I recall ahead of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

“No, I am not looking forward to the possibility of getting selected for those tours [in June and July],” Patidar, whose exceptional 93 not out helped RCB beat Shubman Gill's GT in the first qualifier earlier this week, said.

The first qualifier was played this past Tuesday which means RCB have had some good rest. Their opponent GT, on the other hand, have been in action one more time since, and that was on Friday night, when they beat RR. When asked if RCB are better placed in light of the full four days' rest compared to GT, Patidar answered in the affirmative. “Of course, we have some advantage on that front since we have had time to rest and recover. GT are coming into this game kind of right after their Qualifier 2. So, there is some advantage but but it's not that big. Both teams are pretty good and have played some good cricket,” he said.

 
indian premier league Rajat Patidar gujarat titans
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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