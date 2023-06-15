Raju Kulkarni offers to step away as chief selector; Sameer Dighe declines MCA offer

Raju Kulkarni, the former India pacer who was recently appointed as chairman of Mumbai’s men’s senior selection committee, has presented some conditions to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to continue in his role, while Sameer Dighe who was offered the charge of the MCA Academy at BKC, has declined the post.

Raju Kulkarni has offered to step down as MCA chief selector.(Getty Images)

While selection panels were announced by the MCA after conducting interviews, no formal agreement has been reached with the selectors yet.

In a written offer to the MCA, Kulkarni outlined his plans, the efforts he and his committee members are willing to invest and the work they have already put in. Along with Kulkarni, the committee consists of Sanjay Patil, Ravi Thakkar, Kiran Powar and Jeetendra Thackeray.

Kulkarni explained, “Having worked on several projects, including both the U-23 and senior teams, I have written to the MCA, detailing the body of work we have done so far, the time we have dedicated and the estimated work hours required until the end of the season.”

“Since there hasn’t been any formal agreement thus far, I have submitted my offer in writing. If it is not accepted, I will step away without holding any grudges. As I haven’t been officially appointed as chief selector yet, there is no question of resignation. I hope the situation doesn’t come to that,” he added.

It is learnt that a suitable compensation for their efforts has also been sought.

Meanwhile, Dighe, in his reply to MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik, wrote, “... after careful consideration I have determined that the position is not the best fit for me at this time. I believe it is in the best interests of both of us to respectfully decline your offer.”

Kulkarni commended the cooperation his committee has received from the MCA office-bearers in supporting its proposals, such as organising specialised pace and spin bowlers’ camps. He mentioned that the MCA has taken proactive steps this time by planning for the season three months in advance.

It remains to be seen how the MCA responds to Kulkarni’s conditions and whether an agreement will be reached.

