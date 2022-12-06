Ramiz Raja turns the table on BCCI with epic response on possible ICC blowback if Pakistan pull out of 2023 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has made it clear that Pakistan cricket team might pull out of the 2023 ODI World Cup if their hosting rights for 2023 Asia Cup is taken away. This could lead to serious ramifications from the ICC amid the fact that Pakistan have also raised the possibility of withdrawing from the Asia Cup for the same reason. But Ramiz turned the tables on BCCI and India with a stunning response on the ICC query.

Speaking to BBC's Test Match Special on the matter, Ramiz pointed out that it was BCCI who created this stir. In October, amid the rumours that the board would allow Indian team to travel to Pakistan for the fist time in 14 years, but Jay Shah, BCCI secretary and the president of the Asian Cricket Council, revealed that such would not happen and insisted on a change of venue.

PCB responded by threatening to pull out of the World Cup which will happen in India next year. However, such a step could lead to a possible ICC blowback.

"What happens if the government of Pakistan doesn't allow Pakistan to travel to India because of security issues?" Ramiz responded on the matter. "It is quite an emotional subject here. The debate was started by BCCI in a way. We had to respond. Test cricket needs India v Pakistan."

Ramiz wants India to keep aside politcal differences and travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cuo next year as he explained his opinion with an example from the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

"You saw what happened in the World Cup - 90,000 fans turned up [at MCG]. I am just a little disappointed with the ICC. When the point was put to the FIFA president why is the US playing Iran, Iran has so many issues regarding women's rights, he picked up the football and said this can solve a lot of issues. Through sport we can take care of the tribe mentality. I feel let bat and ball talk," he said.

