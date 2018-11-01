Ranji Trophy 2018-19 live updates, Round 1 Day 1: Minnows struggling

A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, participating in the Ranji Trophy beginning Thursday pose a massive logistical challenge for a cricket board going through administrative chaos. The new teams -- Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya , Bihar and Puducherry -- did feature in the recently held 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge.

Follow the live updates from the opening day here:

10:57 hrs IST Bihar, Mizoram on the mat Minnows Bihar and Mizoram have been pushed on the backfoot respectively in their matches. Bihar are 7 down already while Mizoram have lost their fifth wicket. WICKET! Over: 15.1 Pragyan Ojha 1(4) b D K Sharma , Bihar 39/7 @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018 WICKET! Over: 26.5 Amatea 0(10) b Abrar Kazi, Cricket Association of Mizoram 54/5 @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018





10:26 hrs IST First fifty of the season Arunachal Pradesh’s Samarth Seth scores first half-century of the series. But gets dismissed soon after as AP lose their second wicket. WICKET! Over: 24.1 Samarth Seth 50(81) lbw Gurinder Singh, Arunachal Pradesh 59/2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018





09:58 hrs IST Bihar lose two without opening account Two down for Bihar against Uttarakhand WICKET! Over: 0.5 Babul Kumar 0(2) lbw D Dhapola, Bihar 0/2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018





09:55 hrs IST Punjab start badly against AP Punjab have lost two wickets against Andhra WICKET! Over: 2.5 Anmolpreet Singh 0(1) b Ayyappa Bandaru, Punjab 4/2 #APvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018





09:45 hrs IST Sikkim facing the heat Sikkim are four down in the very first hour itself against Manipur. WICKET! Over: 7.2 Nilesh Lamichaney 8(20) b Shelly Shaurya, Sikkim 13/4 @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018



