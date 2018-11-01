Ranji Trophy 2018-19 live updates, Round 1 Day 1: Minnows struggling
Catch all the action from the opening day of the first round of the 2018-19 season of the Ranji Trophy with our live updates.
-
10:57 hrs IST
Bihar, Mizoram on the mat
-
10:40 hrs IST
Goa struggle, Rajasthan cross 50
-
10:26 hrs IST
First fifty of the season
-
10:10 hrs IST
Sikkim and Bihar in tatters
-
09:58 hrs IST
Bihar lose two without opening account
-
09:55 hrs IST
Punjab start badly against AP
-
09:45 hrs IST
Sikkim facing the heat
-
09:30 hrs IST
Toss news
-
09:15 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, participating in the Ranji Trophy beginning Thursday pose a massive logistical challenge for a cricket board going through administrative chaos. The new teams -- Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya , Bihar and Puducherry -- did feature in the recently held 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge.
Follow the live updates from the opening day here:
Bihar, Mizoram on the mat
Minnows Bihar and Mizoram have been pushed on the backfoot respectively in their matches. Bihar are 7 down already while Mizoram have lost their fifth wicket.
WICKET! Over: 15.1 Pragyan Ojha 1(4) b D K Sharma , Bihar 39/7 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
WICKET! Over: 26.5 Amatea 0(10) b Abrar Kazi, Cricket Association of Mizoram 54/5 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Goa struggle, Rajasthan cross 50
Goa have lost their fourth wicket of the innings as Snehal Kauthankar is dismissing by Yash Dayal. But Rajasthan and Saurashtra openers are batting well and the two teams have crossed the 50-run mark.
WICKET! Over: 13.4 Snehal Kauthankar 6(8) lbw Yash Dayal, Goa 65/4 #UPvGOA @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Saurashtra 51/0 in 13.2 Overs #SAUvCHH @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/ytkNLuKNtT— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Team Rajasthan 53/0 in 14.4 Overs #RAJvJK @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/hWAUHXI6oH— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
First fifty of the season
Arunachal Pradesh’s Samarth Seth scores first half-century of the series. But gets dismissed soon after as AP lose their second wicket.
WICKET! Over: 24.1 Samarth Seth 50(81) lbw Gurinder Singh, Arunachal Pradesh 59/2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Sikkim and Bihar in tatters
Struggle for the minnows on the opening day
D Dhapola 4 WICKETS! (3.5-0-12-4), Bihar 24/4 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
End Of Over 10 - Sikkim 15/5 B B Sharma 0(2) Milind 1(10) @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Bihar lose two without opening account
Two down for Bihar against Uttarakhand
WICKET! Over: 0.5 Babul Kumar 0(2) lbw D Dhapola, Bihar 0/2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Punjab start badly against AP
Punjab have lost two wickets against Andhra
WICKET! Over: 2.5 Anmolpreet Singh 0(1) b Ayyappa Bandaru, Punjab 4/2 #APvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Sikkim facing the heat
Sikkim are four down in the very first hour itself against Manipur.
WICKET! Over: 7.2 Nilesh Lamichaney 8(20) b Shelly Shaurya, Sikkim 13/4 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Toss news
News from the centre of the games that start on the opening day of the tournament.
Mumbai Won the Toss & elected to bat #RLWvMUM @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Team Uttarakhand Won the Toss & elected to Field @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
J & K Won the Toss & elected to Field #RAJvJK @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Madhya Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to bat #TNvMP @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Bengal Won the Toss & elected to bat #HPvBEN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Chhattisgarh Won the Toss & elected to Field #SAUvCHH @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Uttar Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to Field #UPvGOA @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Vidarbha Won the Toss & elected to Field #MAHvVID @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Hyderabad Won the Toss & elected to Field #KERvHYD @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Gujarat Won the Toss & elected to Field #BDAvGUJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Manipur Won the Toss & elected to Field @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Andhra Won the Toss & elected to Field #APvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Assam Won the Toss & elected to Field #JHAvASM @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Odisha Won the Toss & elected to bat #ODIvHAR @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Cricket Association of Mizoram Won the Toss & elected to bat @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Services Won the Toss & elected to Field #TPAvSER @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Meghalaya Won the Toss & elected to Field @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2018
Hello and welcome
A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, participating in the Ranji Trophy beginning Thursday pose a massive logistical challenge for a cricket board going through administrative chaos. The new teams -- Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya , Bihar and Puducherry -- did feature in the recently held 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge. Some argued that the new teams should have made a gradual progression to the Ranji Trophy, starting with age group cricket rather than rushing them into the country’s premier first-class competition. However, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators went for an all-out approach and the newbies now find themselves thrown in at the deep end. The nine teams will compete against each other in the plate group, just like they did in Vijay Hazare Trophy where Bihar, who returned to domestic cricket after 18 years, and Uttarakhand, gave a good account of themselves. Most of these teams will rely on their outstation players this season.