Ranji Trophy 2018-19 live updates, Round 1 Day 1: Minnows struggling

Catch all the action from the opening day of the first round of the 2018-19 season of the Ranji Trophy with our live updates.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 01, 2018 10:57 IST
10:57 hrs IST

Bihar, Mizoram on the mat

Minnows Bihar and Mizoram have been pushed on the backfoot respectively in their matches. Bihar are 7 down already while Mizoram have lost their fifth wicket.

10:40 hrs IST

Goa struggle, Rajasthan cross 50

Goa have lost their fourth wicket of the innings as Snehal Kauthankar is dismissing by Yash Dayal. But Rajasthan and Saurashtra openers are batting well and the two teams have crossed the 50-run mark.

10:26 hrs IST

First fifty of the season

Arunachal Pradesh’s Samarth Seth scores first half-century of the series. But gets dismissed soon after as AP lose their second wicket.

10:10 hrs IST

Sikkim and Bihar in tatters

Struggle for the minnows on the opening day

09:58 hrs IST

Bihar lose two without opening account

Two down for Bihar against Uttarakhand

09:55 hrs IST

Punjab start badly against AP

Punjab have lost two wickets against Andhra

09:45 hrs IST

Sikkim facing the heat

Sikkim are four down in the very first hour itself against Manipur.

09:30 hrs IST

Toss news

News from the centre of the games that start on the opening day of the tournament.

09:15 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, participating in the Ranji Trophy beginning Thursday pose a massive logistical challenge for a cricket board going through administrative chaos. The new teams -- Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya , Bihar and Puducherry -- did feature in the recently held 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge. Some argued that the new teams should have made a gradual progression to the Ranji Trophy, starting with age group cricket rather than rushing them into the country’s premier first-class competition. However, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators went for an all-out approach and the newbies now find themselves thrown in at the deep end. The nine teams will compete against each other in the plate group, just like they did in Vijay Hazare Trophy where Bihar, who returned to domestic cricket after 18 years, and Uttarakhand, gave a good account of themselves. Most of these teams will rely on their outstation players this season.