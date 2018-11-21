Ranji Trophy 2018: Rajasthan fight back against Jharkhand

Rajasthan conceded the first innings lead to Jharkhand but remained in the hunt for victory in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy game in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Rajasthan, who were bundled out for a paltry 100 in the first essay, performed better in the second to make 127 for 4 at stumps on day 2, after skittling out Jharkhand for 152.

Robin Bist made 45 after the other top-three Rajasthan batsmen failed.

Ashok Menaria (25 not out) and Rajesh Bishnoi Jr (13 not out) held fort as Rajasthan would look to extend the lead, which stands at 75 now.

Earlier, Jharkhand resumed the second day at 92 for 5 and overhauled Rajasthan’s score with Ishan Jaggi making a fighting 79 in 131 balls with 10 fours.

For Rajasthan, T M Haq was the pick of the bowlers to return with figures of 6 for 42.

At Guwahati, Odisha were on top with Assam tottering at 60 for 4 in their second outing and still trailing by 59 runs.

At Rohtak, Haryana held the upper hand when they managed to bundle out Goa for 177 after putting on 276 in their first innings.

At Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir held the advantage after putting up 442 on the board in the first innings against Tripura, who trailed by 307 runs.

Brief Scores: At Ranchi: Rajasthan 100 all out and 127/4 (Robin Bist 45, Ashok Menaria 25 not out; Anukul Roy 2-28) v Jharkhand 152 (Ishank Jaggi 79; T M Haq 6-52) At Guwahati: Assam 121 all out and 60/4 (Sibsankar Roy 20 not out, Rajesh Mohanty 3-25) v Odisha 240 (Anurag Sarangi 77, Biplab Samantaray 61; Ranjeet Mali 6-80).

At Rohtak: Haryana 276 all out (Himanshu Rana 86, Nitin Saini 64; Krishna Das 6-75) v Goa 177 all out (Sagun Kamat 68; Poonish Mehta 4-21).

At Srinagar: Tripura 124 and 11/0 v Jammu and Kashmir 442 all out (Ahmed Bandy 136, Irfan Pathan 85; Harmeet Singh 5-91).

At New Delhi (Palam): Services 260 all out (Devender Lohchab 75, Nitin Tanwar 39; Shivam Mavi 4-44) v Uttar Pradesh 265-5 (Priyam Garg 88, Aksh Deep Nath 56; Diwesh Gurdev Pathania 3-64).

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 19:58 IST