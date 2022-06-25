Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score Ranji Trophy 2022 Final: Patidar in focus, MP look to inch closer to title on Day 4
- Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Mumbai vs MP: Centuries from Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma give Madhya Pradesh the upper hand. Catch Live score and updates of the MUM vs MP Match Today at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Score Day 4: Madhya Pradesh were in a comfortable position on the third day, thanks to centuries by Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma taking them to 368/3 in their first innings. Dubey and Shubham kept their form intact scoring 133 and 116 runs respectively. Dubey smashed his third century of the season. He reached the mark in 234 deliveries. Sharma also brought up his hundred in 186 balls. The partnership was broken after Mohit Avasthi removed Shubham Sharma. Rajat Patidar then came to the crease and brought up his fifty off just 44 balls. Shams Mulani gave his team a big breakthrough as he dismissed Yash Dubey and Madhya Pradesh captain Aditya Shrivastava came to bat. At the stumps, Madhya Pradesh were trailing Mumbai by just 6 runs with seven wickets in hand. Patidar was unbeaten on 67 and Aditya Shrivastava was at 11.
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 09:04 AM
Ranji Trophy Final Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Updates
Dubey (613 runs) and Sharma (578 runs) have been standout performers for MP this season. The pair has laid the foundation and the stage is set for Patidar to dazzle on the fourth day. Live action to get underway soon... stay tuned for live updates!
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 09:03 AM
Ranji Trophy Final Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score
Shams Mulani, who returned 1/117 in 40 overs, proved ineffective as the Mumbai bowling attack struggled for wickets throughout the day. Seasoned Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande were also unable to make an impact.
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 08:43 AM
Ranji Trophy Final Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score
While Dubey and Sharma shone on the third day, the spotlight on Day 4 will be on Patidar, who was one of the heroes of RCB's campaign in the recently-concluded IPL season. He hit an unbeaten 67 with 13 boundaries on the previous day.
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 08:41 AM
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score Ranji Trophy 2022 Final
Madhya Pradesh had lost to Karnataka when the last time they competed in a Ranji Trophy final in the 1998-99 season. They seem unwavering so far, and the title is within touching distance unless MP commit harakiri in the second innings.
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 08:37 AM
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Ranji Trophy 2022 Final
Mumbai took a sigh of relief as Mohit Avasthi removed Shubham Sharma, who perished after adding 116 off 215 deliveries.
Madhya Pradesh now need only seven more runs to take a decisive first-innings lead, which will help them inch closer to the trophy.
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 08:35 AM
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Updates Ranji Trophy 2022 Final
Both Dubey and Shubham looked at ease against the Mumbai bowlers, who toiled throughout the third day as Madhya Pradesh were at 301/2 in 98 overs at the time of the tea break.
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 08:29 AM
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score Ranji Trophy 2022 Final
Madhya Pradesh resumed their first innings on day three at 123/1 with Yash Dubey unbeaten on 44 and Shubham Sharma playing at 41.
Both batters hit centuries, putting their team within touching distance of first-innings lead and maiden Ranji title. Dubey and Shubham kept their form intact scoring 133 and 116 runs respectively.
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 08:23 AM
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy finals between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. Twin centuries from Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma headlined the third day at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Dubey and Sharma smacked tons while Rajat Patidar hit a brisk fifty, putting MP in a comfortable position to claim maiden Ranji title. Mumbai, on the other hand, struggle for wickets and toiled hard the entire day.