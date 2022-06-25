Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score Ranji Trophy 2022 Final: Patidar in focus, MP look to inch closer to title on Day 4

Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Score Day 4: Madhya Pradesh were in a comfortable position on the third day, thanks to centuries by Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma taking them to 368/3 in their first innings. Dubey and Shubham kept their form intact scoring 133 and 116 runs respectively. Dubey smashed his third century of the season. He reached the mark in 234 deliveries. Sharma also brought up his hundred in 186 balls. The partnership was broken after Mohit Avasthi removed Shubham Sharma. Rajat Patidar then came to the crease and brought up his fifty off just 44 balls. Shams Mulani gave his team a big breakthrough as he dismissed Yash Dubey and Madhya Pradesh captain Aditya Shrivastava came to bat. At the stumps, Madhya Pradesh were trailing Mumbai by just 6 runs with seven wickets in hand. Patidar was unbeaten on 67 and Aditya Shrivastava was at 11.