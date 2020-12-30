e-paper
Home / Cricket / Ranji Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw to play against Karnataka

Ranji Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw to play against Karnataka

Prithvi Shaw had hit a blazing double hundred against Baroda in the lung-opener but faltered in both the essays against Railways at Wankhede Stadium.

cricket Updated: Dec 30, 2019 19:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot.
Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot.(PTI)
         

Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane and young prodigy Prithvi Shaw will turn up for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy game against heavyweights Karnataka.

The two were named in the 15-member squad announced by the associationon its website on Monday.

The game will be played at the Bandra Kurla Complex from January 3.

Both Shaw and Rahane played the previous games against Baroda and Railways.

Rahane also had a horrendous time with the bat against Railways.

Mumbai had won the game against Baroda while lost to Railways by 10 wickets.

Rahane, who has played 63 Tests, will be playing consecutive Ranji games after a long time.

Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube, who were criticized heavily for not playing the last Ranji games, have been not named in the squad as they are away on India duty.

Pacer Shardul Thakur, who is also away on India duty, has not named in the squad either.

Meanwhile, young batsman Sarfaraz Khanhas been includedinthesquad.

This could possibly be the last game Shaw plays for the timebeing as he then heads to New Zealand with the India A squad.

Mumbai squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain) Aditya Tare (Vice Captain) Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Siddhesh Lad, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Royston Dias, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Shetty andEknath Kerkar.

