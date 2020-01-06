Ranji Trophy: Akash Deep, Ritwik secure three points for Bengal against Gujarat

cricket

Ritwik Roy Chowdhury struck an unbeaten fifty under pressure on his Ranji debut while Akash Deep claimed six wickets as Bengal snatched three points against Gujarat in their rain-affected group A fixture here on Monday. Making his debut in place of the out-of-form Sudip Chatterjee, the 24-year-old showed both aggression and composure on way to his 53 not out from 67 balls (7x4, 1x6), as Bengal took the first innings lead in the final session of the concluding day.

It was rising Bengal pacer Akash Deep who had set the tone with a six-wicket haul in his second Ranji appearance to bowl out Gujarat for 194 inside the first-hour’s play on the final day.

Left with little time, Bengal had a shaky beginning and skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (42) could not convert his start, while the senior-most Manoj Tiwary (37) departed at 137 for four.

Batting at number six, Ritwik stitched an important 48-run partnership with Shreevats Goswami (29), but it was number eight Shahbaz Ahmed (27 not out) who extended the helping hand to ensure the lead.

“I was really in the zone, played with a lot of intent, it’s about striking the right balance. I put in a lot of thought on how I wanted to bat. It paid off. It was very much expected. They threw at me and I was ready for it,” Ritwik said.

Rain had washed out the first day’s play while the match was truncated on both the second and third days before Gujarat resumed on 169 for seven.

The 23-year-old Akash Deep, who was adjudged Man of the Match, ran through the tail en route to impressive figures of 6/60 from 18.3 overs.

Bengal’s last match, against Andhra, too was affected by the weather.

“Weather has denied us some points. But I’m feeling good about the team. Under the circumstances, we are happy to get three points. In both the games we were sitting pretty in the game we should have got six in one of them.

“Unfortunately you cannot do anything about the weather. But the team is in a roll. They are playing well, looking good. The belief is there,” Bengal coach and mentor Arun Lal said.

Showering praise on Akash Deep and Ritwik, he said: “As a coach I can’t ask for anything more. New stars are born. Bengal will look as a force as good as any other team in a couple of years with these youngsters doing well.”

Brief Scores: Gujarat 194. Bengal 239/5; 65 overs (Ritwik Roy Chowdhury 53 not out, Abhimanyu Easwaran 42; Roosh Kalaria 3/66). Match drawn. Points: Bengal 3, Gujarat 1.