Ranji Trophy: Bihar's Sakibul Gani creates world record on first-class debut with incredible triple-century

Sakibul Gani scripted history on Friday when he became the first player to score a triple hundred on first-class debut. Gani, who made his debut for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy on Thursday, slammed a triple-ton against Mizoram in the Plate Group match in Kolkata.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gani scored 341 runs in 405 balls, slamming 56 fours and two sixes en route his knock. Interestingly, the previous record was also held by an Indian – Madhya Pradesh's Ajay Rothera had scored 267 runs in the same tournament against Hyderabad in December 2018.

The 22-year-old Gani made his List A debut for Bihar in 2019 and last featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the state team in November 2021.

During the match against Mizoram, the batter came at a time when Bihar were reeling at 71/3, having lost their top-order players early in the innings. However, Gani, alongside Babul Kumar (currently unbeaten after slamming a double-ton) forged an incredible 538-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Gani played an aggressive innings, slamming the triple-ton at a strike rate of 84.19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the 2021/22 edition of the Ranji Trophy marked a return of the tournament after 796 days; the 2020/21 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Day 1 of the tournament, Ajinkya Rahane scored a century for Mumbai in the match against Saurashtra. Delhi batter Yash Dhull, who had led the Indian U19 team to World Cup victory earlier this month, also registered a ton on his first-class debut against Tamil Nadu in Guwahati.

The Ranji Trophy would be held in two phases and now it has been confirmed that the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15. The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON