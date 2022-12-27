Ranji Trophy: Dhruv Shorey helps Delhi reach 212/6 versus Tamil Nadu

Delhi’s start to the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy season has been far from ideal. They began with a loss to Maharashtra and then drew with Assam after conceding the first-innings lead. Ahead of their first home fixture of the season against Tamil Nadu, there were further setbacks with an injury crisis engulfing their fast-bowling group—Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini and Simarjeet Singh were all unavailable—while senior batter Nitish Rana was dropped altogether.

The first day of the clash at Ferozeshah Kotla ground didn’t go according to plan either. Delhi, put in to bat, reached 212/6 in 76 overs before bad light brought a slightly early end to the day’s proceedings. Tamil Nadu seamers L Vignesh and Sandeep Warrier took three wickets apiece.

For the Tamil Nadu players, accustomed to warm weather back home, the intense cold in the national capital was an additional challenge. Vignesh and India all-rounder Washington Sundar, for instance, sported woolen caps even while bowling. Warrier later said that Vignesh had developed an ear infection after arriving in Delhi due to the cold.

Opener Dhruv Shorey was the main contributor for the hosts, compiling a patient 66 off 168 balls to build on his sparkling start to the season. In Delhi’s previous game versus Assam, the 30-year-old hit an unbeaten 252 in the first innings, followingd it up with 150* in the second.

Shorey was left to do the rebuilding job after Vignesh struck twice in the third over of the innings. Anuj Rawat’s (3-5b) tentative footwork cost him, edging a full delivery to Vijay Shankar at gully. Delhi skipper Yash Dhull (0) was given out caught behind off the fifth ball he faced though he didn’t seem convinced at all that he got a nick.

Vignesh stuck to bowling a probing line and length all through the day. Delhi will be disappointed though that they couldn’t do better on a pitch where the ball didn’t do all that much. After lunch, the TN bowlers also used the short-ball ploy to good effect. Warrier dismissed Jonty Sidhu (57-107b) and Vaibha Rawal (11) with short deliveries.

“We’ve been executing the short ball well and went with that. From one end, we were trying to get the ball to move and we were trying to hit the pitch hard from the other end,” Warrier said.

Mulani shines for Mumbai

Mumbai left-arm spinner Shams Mulani claimed 4/109 as Saurashtra were 289 all out on Day 1 of their clash in Mumbai. Saurashtra skipper Arpit Vasavada top-scored with 75. Mumbai were 36/2 at stumps after openers Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal were dismissed early.

Himachal fold for 49

Himachal Pradesh bore the brunt of Uttarakhand pacer Deepak Dhapola’s 8/35 as they were bowled out for just 49 in Dehradun. At stumps on Day 1, Uttarakhand were 295/6 in reply, taking a 246-run first-innings lead. Aditya Tare (91*) and Abhay Negi (48*) were unbeaten.

Brief scores (select matches):

In New Delhi: Delhi 212/6 (D Shorey 66, J Sidhu 57; L Vignesh 3/42, S Warrier 3/59) vs Tamil Nadu; In Mumbai: Saurashtra 289 (A Vasavada 75; S Mulani 4/109). Mumbai 36/2 (S Yadav 18 batting); In Dehradun: Himachal Pradesh 49 (D Dhapola 8/35). Uttarakhand 295/6 (A Tare 91*); In Porvorim: Karnataka 294/3 (R Samarth 140) vs Goa.

