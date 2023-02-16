Ranji Trophy final, Bengal vs Saurashtra live score: Shahbaz fights after Unadkat, Sakariya run through Bengal
- Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Manoj Tiwary-led Bengal are taking on Jaydev Unadkat's Saurashtra in final of the Ranji Trophy 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Bengal are tottering at 78 for six at Lunch on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra in Kolkata. Shahbaz Ahmed is batting on 26 with wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel (5*) for company as Bengal look to fight out of the hole. It has been all Saurashtra so far Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya picked up five wickets between them while Chirag Jani chipped in with one after winning the toss and opting to bowl.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 11:58 AM
Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Score: Shahbaz fights for Bengal
India all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, who survived a close catch appeal, is fighting a lone battle for Bengal. The left-hander has looked positive and is now Bengal's only hope for putting up a respectable total. He has wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel for company. Bengal reached 78/6 at Lunch on Day 1.
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 11:55 AM
Ranji Trophy Final, Bengal vs Saurashtra Live
There was another brief partnership between Shahbaz Ahmed and Akash Ghatak with the former coming out with a positive intent but Sakariya came back to dismiss Ghatak for 17. The left-arm pacer picked up this third wicket of the innings.
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 11:50 AM
Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Score: Chirag Jani strikes
Just when it was looking like Bengal's rescue man Anushtup Majumdar was at it again, all-rounder Chirag Jani forced a poor shot from the veteran right-hander. He flashed a delivery outside off stump and got an outside edge to the keeper. Bengal lost half their side for 34 as Majumdar walked back for 16.
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 11:45 AM
Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Score: Unadkat, Sakariya on song
Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya made the new ball by reducing Bengal to 17 for 4 after opting to bowl first. Unadkat removed Abhimanyu Easwaran and Manoj Tiwary while Sakariya got rid of Sudip Gharami and debutant Sumanta Gupta.
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 11:43 AM
Ranji Trophy final live: Bengal vs Saurashtra
Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy final 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Bengal Playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sumanta Gupta, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel(w), Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Akash Ghatak
Saurashtra Playing XI: Harvik Desai(w), Jay Gohil, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Parth Bhut, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Chetan Sakariya