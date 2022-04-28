Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranji Trophy quarterfinals from June 4, final on June 20, Bengaluru to host all matches: Report
Ranji Trophy quarterfinals from June 4, final on June 20, Bengaluru to host all matches: Report

BCCI logo(HT Photo)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 04:10 PM IST
PTI |

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Bengaluru will host the Ranji Trophy knock-out matches, starting with the quarterfinals, from June 4 with the final set to be played from June 20.

The league stage of the Ranji Trophy was played before the start of the ongoing IPL and the BCCI had said that the knock-outs would be played after the lucrative T20 league.

PTI is in possession of the Ranji Trophy knock-out schedule.

It is understood that there will be no compulsory quarantine for the players but bio-bubble will be maintained. The teams and the players will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report on their arrival to the venue.

The four quarterfinals will be played from June 4-8. Bengal will take on Jharkhand in the first quarterfinal.

Fourty-one-time Ranji champions Mumbai are up against Uttarakhand while Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh will square off in the third quarterfinal.

The fourth quarterfinal will be played between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The two semifinals will be played from June 12 to 16, while the summit clash of the prestigious domestic championship will be played from June 20.

Ranji Trophy Schedule:

Quarterfinals: June 4-8

First Quarterfinal: Bengal vs Jharkhand

Second Quarterfinal: Mumbai vs Uttarakhand

Third Quarterfinal: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh

Fourth Quarterfinal: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh

 

Semifinals: June 12-16

Final: June 20-24. 

