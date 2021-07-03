Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranji Trophy to start from November 16, over 2100 domestic games scheduled
cricket

Ranji Trophy to start from November 16, over 2100 domestic games scheduled

A full-fledged domestic season will take place this year with Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 being held from October 20 and the National One-Day Championship for Vijay Hazare Trophy being scheduled from February 23, 2022.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 04:57 PM IST
BCCI logo(Twitter)

After a gap of more than a year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the return of domestic cricket in India, for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The season will commence on September 21, 2021, with the Senior Women's One Day League and will be followed by the Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy, which will take place from October 27, 2021.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will kickstart on October 20, 2021 with the final to be played on November 12, 2021.

The coveted Ranji Trophy, which was cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played in a three-month window from November 16, 2021 to February 19, 2022.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place from February 23, 2022 to March 26, 2022.

A total of 2127 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s & women’s category.

The BCCI is confident of hosting the domestic season with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount.

Topics
ranji trophy bcci
