Ranji Trophy-winning MP captain was allowed only a two-day break for marriage by coach Chandrakant Pandit

That Chandrakant Pandit is a hard taskmaster is no secret to Indian cricket anymore. Six Ranji Trophy titles in his cabinet as head coach - the latest being for Madhya Pradesh after beating 41-time champions Mumbai - prove that there ain't many to question his methodology. Madhya Pradesh captain Aditya Shrivastava was also a part of the majority. In fact, Pandit and Aditya Shrivastava, by the former's own admission, share a "special bond", which is beyond the professional coach-captain relationship. If there was any doubt about the bond between these two, the following information will settle them all. Shrivastava was about to get married last year and like an obedient ward, he came to seek Pandit's permission. The coach allowed a 'graceful' two-day off to complete the rituals and return to training.

"To reach the top, one has to make sacrifices. When Aditya was getting married last year, he came to me and asked what should be a good time and I told him that I can only release him for festivities for a period of two days," Pandit said, giving another glimpse of the no-nonsense hard taskmaster that he has been for years.

"I got married last year but I haven't even taken a 10-day vacation with my wife," the smiling young captain said.

"I told them for success, you need to put in long hours of hard work. It is like a mission," the coach quipped.

Life came a full circle for the decorated coach on Sunday. It was at the same Chinnaswamy Stadium where he had lost a Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka as Madhya Pradesh captain 23 years ago.

"Every trophy gives satisfaction but this one is special. I couldn't do it as an MP captain years back (23 years). All these years, I have always felt that I had left something back over here. That's the reason I am a bit more excited and emotional about it," a visibly exhausted Pandit said after his latest Ranji Trophy triumph.

(With PTI inputs)

