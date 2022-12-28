Ranji Trophy: Young pacer Harshit Rana leads Delhi’s fight vs Tamil Nadu

Despite a depleted bowling attack, Delhi did a commendable job to restrict Tamil Nadu to 214/5 at stumps on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy clash at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Wednesday. The visitors are 89 runs adrift of Delhi’s first-innings total of 303, leaving the match delicately poised with two days remaining.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If Delhi are still in with a chance of taking the first-innings lead, it is due to 21-year-old seamer Harshit Rana’s 3/73 in 16 overs. Seam-bowling all-rounder Pranshu Vijayran, who scored 58 at No 8, dismissed the in-form N Jagadeesan (34) and left-armer Kuldip Yadav removed the other opener Sai Sudharsan (25).

Rana proved slightly expensive with an economy of 4.56, but the wickets of the Baba brothers— Aparajith (57--97b) and Indrajith (71--94b)—and Washington Sundar (2--17b) more than made up for it. The 28-year-old twins from Chennai were fluent all around the wicket, though Tamil Nadu skipper Indrajith was more proactive in their partnership of 86 runs for the third wicket. Against left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra, neither hesitated in coming down the track and finding gaps between mid-on and midwicket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Just as identical as their features was their manner of dismissal. In the final session, Rana opted for the short-ball tactic with concerted effort, which accounted for not just these two but also Washington.

Aparajith and Indrajith were caught pulling by Himmat Singh and skipper Yash Dhull respectively at square leg, the only difference being the angle of attack. For Indrajith, Rana went around the wicket. From around the wicket, he also got left-hander Washington caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat.

Having made his first-class debut just a week ago versus Assam, Rana was delighted that he could step up and lead a vastly inexperienced attack.

“It feels very good when you are leading the attack of a big team like Delhi,” he told reporters after the day’s play. “I wanted him (Indrajith) to play the (pull) shot. They had already scored a few runs, but we were on the hunt for wickets.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suryakumar hits 95 for Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav’s purple patch has extended into the Ranji season. After smashing 90 off 80 balls in Mumbai’s previous game against Andhra, he struck 95 off 107 balls versus Saurashtra at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Wednesday. His contribution wasn’t enough to give Mumbai a first-innings lead, falling 69 runs short of Saurashtra’s 289. Mumbai will be pushing for an outright victory though. At stumps on Day 2, they had reduced Saurashtra to 120/6 with left-arm spinner Shams Mulani taking 4/50.

Brief scores (select matches):

In New Delhi: Delhi 303 (D Shorey 66, P Vijayran 58; L Vignesh 4/50, S Warrier 4/106). Tamil Nadu 214/5 (B Indrajith 71, B Aparajith 57; H Rana 3/73).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Mumbai: Saurashtra 289 and 120/6 (S Mulani 4/50). Mumbai 230 (S Yadav 95, S Khan 75).

In Porvorim: Karnataka 603/7decl (M Pandey 208*, R Samarth 140; D Misal 3/145). Goa 45/1 (R More 1/10).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vivek Krishnan Vivek Krishnan is a sports journalist who enjoys covering cricket and football among other disciplines. He wanted to be a cricketer himself but has gladly settled for watching and writing on different sports....view detail