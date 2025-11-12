Rashid Khan clears the air about his second marriage: Calls assumptions ‘unfortunate’

Rashid Khan has been bowling on a different kind of pitch this week. Timeline and social media buzz with one breathless claim: the Afghanistan star has got married again. Rashid Khan with his wife in a charity event.(@BollywoodMachin/x.com)

A single photograph of Rashid Khan standing beside a woman in traditional Afghan attire has been enough for social media to script an entire story around a secret new “nikah”, mystery bride, and another chapter in his personal life. The question flying around the fans’ groups has been simple: Did he really slip in another wedding?

The viral photo and the truth behind it

The image at the centre of the storm shows Rashid Khan posing with a woman at what looks like a formal event. Captions quickly upgraded it into wedding pictures, and many posts claimed that this was proof that the leg-spinner had married yet again, beyond what was already known publicly.

Reports digging into the claim point out that the photo is actually from the launch of the Rashid Khan Charity Foundation in the Netherlands, where the cricketer was present with his spouse. The event was organised to promote his work around education, healthcare, and clean water for Afghan communities, not to host a nikah ceremony.

Rashid’s first marriage took place in October 2024 at Kabul’s Imperial Continental Hotel, in a family celebration where his three brothers were also married on the same day.

Rashid’s own clarification

Rashid Khan's Instagram post.(@rashid.khan19/Instagram)

With speculation spiralling again after the Netherlands picture went viral, Rashid finally addressed everything in a detailed Instagram note. He wrote that on 2nd August 2025, he “began a new and meaningful chapter” of his life, had his nikah, and married “a woman who embodies with love, peace, and a partnership I always hoped for”. He then confirmed that the woman in the viral image is the same person.

“The truth is simple. She is my wife, we are together, and we have nothing to hide,” Rashid stated, calling assumptions around the charity-event photo “unfortunate”.

Some outlets have framed this August 2025 nikah as his second marriage in 10 months, following the 2024 Kabul ceremony. Others focus more narrowly on the rumour that this latest viral image proves yet another, fresh wedding. What Rashid’s post and the event details make clear is that the photograph circulating now does not show a brand-new secret marriage, but a public appearance with the wife he has already acknowledged.