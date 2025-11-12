Sanju Samson vs Ruturaj Gaikwad: If CSK land the trade deal, who really leads MS Dhoni's last dance?

Two captains walk into the same dressing room. One is the quiet heir handpicked from within, the other a ready-made leader imported at a premium. Both are Indian, both are top-order pillars, and both have already lived the pressure of fronting an IPL franchise. Ruturaj Gaikwad for CSK and Sanju Samson for RR.(IPL)

If Sanju Samson does end up in yellow, Chennai Super Kings won’t just be signing runs at the top; they will be signing a captaincy debate. On paper, CSK could not script a more awkwardly perfect choice.

On one side sits Ruturaj Gaikwad, groomed slowly in the shadows of Dhoni. On the other hand, Samson, who has carried Rajasthan’s leadership load for years and is still just hitting his prime.

The question isn’t simply who is better? It is: Who fits CSK’s idea of accountability, the franchise’s emotion, and long-term control?

The case for Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is a product of the CSY system - spotted early, backed through the initial lean phase, and eventually rewarded with the captaincy. That evolution matters in a franchise that builds its identity on loyalty. His batting style mirrors their philosophy: unhurried, technically sound, more substance than noise.

From a leadership lens, he represents continuity. He knows the support staff, understands the rhythm of their campaigns, and has already absorbed the “how CSK think about games” template sitting next to Dhoni season after season. In a dressing room built on familiarity, that is currency.

Emotionally, too, Gaikwad is the safer call. Stripping him of captaincy right after an injury-hit season would send a harsh message - that one setback is enough to overturn a succession plan years in the making. For a franchise that tolerated the dips from senior players in the past and still backed them, that would feel out of character.

If CSK want to show the room that they stand by their people and their processes, keeping faith in Gaikwad is the cleanest, most internally coherent move.

Case for Sanju Samson

But then you look at Sanju Samson and the temptation writes itself. He brings something Gaikwad does not yet have: a long, public body of work as an IPL captain. At Rajasthan, Samson has set fields, managed egos, and lived with scrutiny for multiple seasons. He has taken a young, often unbalanced squad into deep playoff territory and kept them consistently competitive. That experience is not hypothetical; it’s logged evidence.

Tactically, Samson is more visibly aggressive. He tends to take bowling calls on instinct and momentum, and his own batting gears can flip quickly from anchor to enforcer. For a CSK side that might need to modernise its T20 approach post-Dhoni, that instinctive risk-friendly captain could be appealing.

There is also the symbolism. You don’t usually trade out two big names and take on a player of Samson’s profile, just to treat him like any other signing. Making him captain would immediately underline that CSK see him as a central pillar of their next era, not just a hired gun.

What CSK’s culture quietly points to

So who gets the armband if both are in the same XI?

Pure leadership CV nudges the argument towards Samson. Pure franchise culture and emotional logic nudge it back toward Gaikwad. CSK rarely hand control to a newcomer, and they almost never abandon a planned succession after just one rocky chapter.

That’s why the most realistic reading, when you join the dots rather than jump to a headline, is this:

Gaikwad remains the official captain - the face of continuity and internal trust.

Samson becomes a full-blooded part of the leadership group - the alternate voice, the insurance policy.

In other words, if Samson does walk into the CSK dressing room, the battle for the armband won’t be decided by whose credentials shout the loudest. It will be decided by which value CSK protect more fiercely: the romance of a marquee imported leader, or the quiet, methodical investment they have already made in Ruturaj Gaikwad. And right now, history suggests the scales tilt - just slightly, but clearly - towards the man they raised themselves.