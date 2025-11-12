Ravindra Jadeja not leaving CSK for now; Blockbuster trade deal stalled due to RR's overseas slot complications

The Ravindra Jadeja-Sanju Samson blockbuster trade is still stuck in the pipeline, and the roadblock has nothing to do with either of the two stars. It is the third name in the deal, English all-rounder Sam Curran, and the Rajasthan Royals’ overseas quota and purse that are holding everything up. Ravindra Jadeja for CSK and Sanju Samson for RR.(Getty)

As reported by Cricbuzz, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals initiated the Expression of Interest (EOI) for the swap almost 48 hours ago, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to receive a formal request for approval. The trade remains “in process”, not completed, with a procedural complication now at the heart of the delay.

Why is the deal not going through

The Jadeja for Samson component is the simplest part of the arrangement, a straight exchange of two Indian players between CSK and RR. That swap, by itself, does not challenge any IPL regulation.

The complication arises because the deal also includes Sam Curran moving from CSK to the Rajasthan Royals. Curran is an overseas player, and RR’s foreign quota is already full. As things stand, the Royals have eight overseas players on their roster - Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius - along with 14 Indian cricketers. IPL rules prevent them from adding Curran unless at least one of those eight is released.

Money is an equally big issue. Royals are left with only INR 30 lakh in their player purse, while Curran’s auction value is INR 2.4 crore. Even though their overall squad strength is 22, three short of the maximum 25, they cannot get Currant without freeing both an overseas slot and the player’s current contract value.

According to the report from Cribuzz, one obvious way out is for RR to release an overs player who costs more than INR 2.4 crore. The franchise is believed to be considering moving on from their two Lankan spinners - Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 5.25 cr) and Maheesh Theekshana (INR 4.40 cr), which would create the overseas space and funds needed to complete the three-way swap.

However, such decisions are expected to be formalised only after the November 15 retention deadline, when all franchises announce their retained and released players’ lists. The trade could still be pushed through once that trade window opens, unless the Royals choose to finalise their retentions a little earlier.

With more time required for the paperwork and squad reshaping, there is also the human factor to consider. Possible but unlikely, a source in the know told when asked if one of the franchises or even a player could have a change of heart at this stage, adding that having come this far, the chances of anyone backing out are low.

For now, the equation is simple: the Royals cannot proceed until they clear an overseas slot and build enough purse for him. It is now for the RR management to decide how serious they are about acquiring the services of Ravindra Jadeja.