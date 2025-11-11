CSK didn’t plan Ravindra Jadeja exit, but MS Dhoni ‘desperation’ made it inevitable: Report

Ravindra Jadeja has reportedly signed the consent and handed it over to the Chennai Super Kings, implying it's only a matter of time before the India all-rounder ends his 13-year association with the franchise, with which he won three of his four career IPL titles. CSK, who will also be letting go of Sam Curran, will acquire Sanju Samson in exchange from the Rajasthan Royals. However, a media report revealed that Chennai weren't keen at all on ending ties with Jadeja, and that the agreement with Rajasthan Royals was merely a "desperation" deal. Ravindra Jadeja is all but certain to join Rajasthan Royals

When rumours about Samson first emerged a few months ago, Chennai were among the first franchises to express interest in signing the India star. In fact, The Indian Express had reported that CSK’s management even met Samson on the sidelines of the Major League in the US earlier this year. Rajasthan immediately approached the five-time champions, but the deal hit a snag early when the Royals demanded a player in exchange as part of the trade. Chennai have rarely engaged in trade deals that involve parting with one of their own players, but “desperation” took over this time.

Rajasthan had their eyes on Jadeja as part of the deal, but Chennai “were keen on pushing for a cash-only arrangement,” according to a fresh report in the national daily. The all-rounder has long been a part of Chennai’s core group and was retained twice — in 2018 and 2025 — during the IPL mega auctions. He featured in three of Chennai’s IPL title-winning campaigns, including the 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans, where his match-winning cameo sealed the trophy.

However, Chennai realised that showing reluctance could bring the negotiations to a standstill, a trade that has the potential to solve their long-standing puzzle over MS Dhoni’s ideal successor in the side. Samson’s arrival, they believed, would finally end those concerns.

The legendary wicketkeeper, who turned 44 earlier this summer, has struggled with knee injuries over the past few years. Last season, when he featured primarily as an uncapped player, Dhoni limited his role to batting lower down the order. Samson’s inclusion is expected to give Chennai a more defined structure, with the wicketkeeper-batter set to strengthen the top order.

Earlier, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, speaking on his YouTube channel, speculated that Dhoni "sacrificed" Jadeja for the good of Chennai. Although he attributed it largely to Jadeja's inability to lead the team in the 2022 season, during which the team lost seven of its first eight matches, before Dhoni took over the reins again. Kaif added that Samson's arrival will also add leadership depth to the squad.

“If Jadeja has to be sacrificed for the team’s good, Dhoni will do it. People say how Dhoni operates based on friendships and does it, giving them a couple of extra chances. But it doesn’t mean his focus goes away from winning. The goal is to make CSK a champion. That’s why he will let go of Jadeja if it has to be done. If Dhoni feels he can get a better option for the team, he will take the decision,” he had said.