Rashid Khan named Afghanistan Twenty20 captain

Rashid Khan named Afghanistan Twenty20 captain

cricket
Published on Dec 29, 2022 06:08 PM IST

Rashid Khan (Getty Images)
Reuters |

Rashid Khan will captain Afghanistan in Twenty20 internationals after being named as the replacement for Mohammad Nabi by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday.

Nabi stepped down as captain in November, after Afghanistan were eliminated from the T20 World Cup without winning a match.

This will be Rashid's second stint as captain. The spinner resigned immediately after Afghanistan's squad was announced for the 2021 World Cup last year, saying the selection committee had not obtained his consent for the team.

"I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable," Rashid said.

"We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation."

Rashid's first assignment as captain will be a three-match T20 series against the United Arab Emirates in February.

Topics
rashid khan afghanistan cricket board mohammed nabi
