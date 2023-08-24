Rashid Khan withdraws BBL boycott threat, makes himself available for 2023-24 season: Report

Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn his boycott threat of Australia's Big Bash League and made himself available for the 2023-24 season of the T20 franchise tournament.

Rashid Khan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashid had threatened to boycott BBL in January this year following Australia's decision to withdraw from a three-match ODI series in Afghanistan in March last year on human rights ground after Taliban banned university education for girls.

"If playing Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition," Rashid had said in a statement at that time.

But according to Australian Associated Press (AAP), the 24-year-old spinner's name features in the official list of players available for next Sunday's overseas draft.

The BBL is scheduled to be held from December 7 to January 24.

The AAP report further states that Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Noor Ahmed and Izhar-ul-haq Naveed are the other Afghan players in the overseas draft.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashid has represented Adelaide Strikers in the last six seasons of the BBL and is expected to be retained by the franchise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON